States Say $8.3B Purdue Opioid Deal Flouts Bankruptcy Rules

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 8:45 PM EST) -- A group of states on Tuesday voiced opposition to Purdue Pharma LP's $8 billion OxyContin settlement with the federal government, saying that the plan puts the bankruptcy case parties in a "straitjacket." The states that aren't consenting to the settlement deal in the bankruptcy case say the plan to restructure Purdue's OxyContin business as a public trust would constrain the parties as they tackle complex questions about the company's future. In a Tuesday objection, the states also said the deal would shut down efforts to find a private buyer for Purdue's OxyContin business if it's enacted. "Purdue's fate should be determined...

