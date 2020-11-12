NY Court Reinstates Target's Trial Loss In Worker Injury Suit

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 10:01 PM EST) -- A New York state appellate panel on Thursday reinstated a tossed jury verdict in a premises liability suit accusing retail giant Target of causing an independent contract worker's fall from a ladder, saying the verdict was supported by the evidence. A four-judge Appellate Division panel for the Second Department unanimously reversed a Suffolk County judge's post-trial decision to set aside a jury verdict finding Target Corp. liable for injuries suffered in 2005 by Peter Cioffi, an employee of Communication Technology Services, which was hired to do work on a renovation project at a Target store in Nassau County. The suit filed...

