3 Fed. Circ. IP Cases For Gov't Contractors To Watch

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 1:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit's oral argument calendar for November included several significant appeals that ask the court to address critical issues of government contracts law: (1) The Boeing Company v. Secretary of the Air Force — marking technical data delivered to the government; (2) Bitmanagement Software GmbH v. U.S. — licensing software to the government; and (3) Harmonia Holdings Group LLC v. U.S. — bid protest timeliness. The Federal Circuit's resolution of these appeals will have broad implications for contractors delivering proprietary data and software to federal agencies, ranging from a company's ability to mark its own data as proprietary,...

