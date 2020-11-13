Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mass. Tribe Chair Took Bribes In Casino Project, Feds Say

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 12:20 PM EST) -- The chairman of a Massachusetts Native American tribe extorted an architecture firm and accepted bribes from its owner in connection with a casino project, then used the money for luxury hotel stays, home gym equipment and payments to his mistress, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Cedric Cromwell, 55, of Attleboro, the chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, and David DeQuattro, 54, of Warwick, Rhode Island, were each indicted on two counts of accepting or paying bribes as an agent, or to an agent, of an Indian tribal government and one count of conspiring to commit bribery.

Cromwell, who has been involved in...

