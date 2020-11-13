Mass. Tribe Chair Took Bribes In Casino Project, Feds Say

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 12:20 PM EST) -- The chairman of a Massachusetts Native American tribe extorted an architecture firm and accepted bribes from its owner in connection with a casino project, then used the money for luxury hotel stays, home gym equipment and payments to his mistress, federal prosecutors said Friday. Cedric Cromwell, 55, of Attleboro, the chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, and David DeQuattro, 54, of Warwick, Rhode Island, were each indicted on two counts of accepting or paying bribes as an agent, or to an agent, of an Indian tribal government and one count of conspiring to commit bribery. Cromwell, who has been involved in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS