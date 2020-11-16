Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Magistrate Judge Says Ex-NFL Player Should Pay Atty Fees

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 5:01 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal magistrate judge has recommended that former Dallas Cowboys safety Michael Downs pay a portion of his award in an ongoing concussion class action involving NFL players to his former attorneys at Langfitt Garner PLLC.

U.S. Magistrate Judge David R. Strawbridge found in a report and recommendation on Friday that Downs owes Langfitt 15% of his award, despite him firing his counsel at the firm shortly before he received $505,408 in a landmark NFL concussion settlement.

The record uncapped settlement, struck in April 2015, allowed the league to put to rest claims that it had known for decades about...

