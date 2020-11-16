Magistrate Judge Says Ex-NFL Player Should Pay Atty Fees

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 5:01 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal magistrate judge has recommended that former Dallas Cowboys safety Michael Downs pay a portion of his award in an ongoing concussion class action involving NFL players to his former attorneys at Langfitt Garner PLLC. U.S. Magistrate Judge David R. Strawbridge found in a report and recommendation on Friday that Downs owes Langfitt 15% of his award, despite him firing his counsel at the firm shortly before he received $505,408 in a landmark NFL concussion settlement. The record uncapped settlement, struck in April 2015, allowed the league to put to rest claims that it had known for decades about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS