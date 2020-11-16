Feds Say $225M Sackler Fine To Go To Medicare, Medicaid

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 2:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. attorney's office has told a New York bankruptcy judge that nearly all of the $225 million settlement of federal opioid litigation against the former owning family of Purdue Pharma will go into the general Medicare and Medicaid budget. Responding to questions from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain at a hearing last month in Purdue's Chapter 11 case about whether the government could set aside the fines due from members of the Sackler family for opioid abatement, the office said such earmarking isn't possible but that both programs pay for a significant percentage of the addiction treatment in the U.S....

