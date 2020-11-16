Real Estate Rumors: Dacra, Symetra Life, Realty Income

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 9:34 PM EST) -- Developer Dacra is hoping to build a 36-story building in Miami's Design District, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Monday. The firm is seeking permission to build at 3750 Biscayne Blvd., and the project would likely have a mix of office and hotel space, according to the report. Symetra Life Insurance Co. has loaned $47.5 million to Milbrook Properties for a portfolio of multifamily properties in New York, Commercial Observer reported on Monday. The loan is for 19 properties located across Brooklyn, the Bronx and Manhattan, and the portfolio has a total of 1,188 rental apartments well as 51 commercial...

