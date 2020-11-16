2nd Circ. Reopens Ex-NY Knick's Assault Case Against MSG

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 6:47 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Monday revived former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley's assault and battery claims against the Madison Square Garden Co. over his controversial ejection from the arena during a 2017 game, allegedly ordered by Knicks owner James Dolan. The Second Circuit dismissed most of Oakley's lawsuit, including defamation claims against Dolan himself over his and the team's subsequent claims the former Knicks forward is an alcoholic, but the court said questions remain as to whether MSG security guards used unreasonable force. "I am appreciative of the appeals court as I now have a chance to show the world...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS