Google Says Dismiss Epic, Other Developers' Antitrust Cases

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 8:27 PM EST) -- Google has urged a California federal court to dismiss complaints by Fortnite maker Epic Games and other app developers that took aim at Google's app store and in-app payment system, claiming the developers are trying to use antitrust laws to force the tech giant to help competitors. In a Friday filing, Google said developers Epic Games, Pure Sweat Basketball Inc., and Peekya App Services Inc. are attempting to force Google's Play Store to offer rival app stores and to host apps that don't use the company's in-app payment system. The company, however, said it had "no duty to deal with its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS