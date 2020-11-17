Judge Who Worked At Debevoise Asked To Quit Fraud Case

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 8:07 PM EST) -- The head of a memorabilia auction company facing fraud accusations has urged a New York federal judge to recuse himself from the case, arguing the judge's work during the 1980s as an associate with Debevoise & Plimpton LLP creates the appearance of a conflict of interest. Because U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein worked as an associate at Debevoise from 1985 to 1987 and later had as his boss Mary Jo White, a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and ex-chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission who is currently the firm's senior chair, the judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS