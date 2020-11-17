Real Estate Rumors: Miami Beach, Deustche, Ryan

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 5:33 PM EST) -- The City of Miami Beach, Florida, is looking to form a public-private partnership with a developer for an office project north of Lincoln Road, the South Florida Business Journal reported. The city is hoping to partner with a firm to develop three sites near Lincoln Road, and the partnership could build as much as 383,439 square feet of office space there, according to the report. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has loaned $66 million to JP Morgan Asset Management for a portfolio of industrial properties in New Jersey, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. The loan is for the Greater Meadowlands Industrial Portfolio, which has...

