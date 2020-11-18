NFL Union Pushes Back On Ex-Player's Benefit Changes Suit

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 7:05 PM EST) -- The NFL players union is looking to toss a proposed class action from two retired players over cuts to disability benefits in the latest union contract, arguing in Washington, DC federal court that the union has no duty to former players or control over the third-party administered benefits plan. The National Football League Players Association on Tuesday asked the court to dismiss an amended complaint alleging that the union, the league's managers, and their jointly run retirement and disability plans breached their fiduciary duties to retired players when changes were made to disability benefits as part of a new collective bargaining...

