Health Hires: Epstein Becker, Lewis Brisbois, Taylor English

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 4:10 PM EST) -- Epstein Becker Green has nabbed a health care attorney from Dentons, Lewis Brisbois reeled in a former cybersecurity director of a Tennet Healthcare unit and Intersect ENT hired the former top attorney at Grail Inc. and McKesson, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Epstein Becker Green John "Jack" T. Gilbertson has joined Epstein Becker Green's health care and life sciences practice in Los Angeles after spending over nine years at Dentons. Gilbertson, who was most recently senior counsel at Denton Wilde Sapte LLP, will work with health systems, physician groups and pharmaceutical manufacturers...

