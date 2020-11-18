Engineering Co. Says Biased Arbitrator Delivered $24M Award

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 5:15 PM EST) -- New information shows a $24 million arbitration award was "deeply unfair" and the product of likely bias by the arbitrator, an engineering firm that supervised the faulty construction of a wastewater treatment facility in Oman says. Parsons Engineering Science Inc. asked a California federal court Monday to suspend what it described as a rushed briefing schedule until discovery issues can be ironed out, including apparent conflicts of interest. Those discovery issues relate in part to the process of the underlying 2018 Omani arbitration that yielded favorable judgment for state-owned Salalah Sanitary Drainage Services, a process which Parsons said has now been...

