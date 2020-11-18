SEC Says Judge Who Worked At Debevoise Shouldn't Recuse

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 3:48 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge should not recuse himself from a fraud case because he previously worked for Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has argued, saying the CEO of a memorabilia auction company is advancing "frivolous grounds" for the judge's departure. The SEC cannot think of a "reasonable observer" who would conclude that because U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein worked as an associate at Debevoise from 1985 to 1987, he should step down from a case because his impartiality could be questioned, according to a letter the commission sent to the judge on Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS