Feds Slam Tribes' Request To Halt Trump's Border Wall

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 4:57 PM EST) -- A group of federal agencies has urged the D.C. Circuit not to grant an emergency injunction blocking the Trump administration from building a border wall along federal land in California, arguing the request is "extraordinary and unwarranted." The agencies argued in their opposition Tuesday that the four Kumeyaay Nation tribal groups seeking to halt the project waited too long to request such a drastic action and did not present solid enough evidence that the construction would harm any protected land. The agencies, which include U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, highlighted that the district court...

