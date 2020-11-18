COVID-19 Tort Cases Aimed Largely At Cruise Lines

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 11:09 PM EST) -- Most tort cases caused by the coronavirus pandemic have been brought against cruise lines, with others being brought over nursing homes and meatpacking plants, as well as Chinese government entities over how they handled the outbreak, according to a new report by Lex Machina. Out of the 173 tort cases spurred by COVID-19 filed through the third quarter of 2020, most are negligence claims against cruise lines, according to Lex Machina's Torts Litigation Report. Lex Machina tracks cases filed over the pandemic that meet one of two standards: either the allegations are tied explicitly to the circumstances caused by COVID-19 or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS