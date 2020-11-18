Alsup Baffled By Lyft's Objection To ADA Class Cert. Bid

Law360, San Francisco (November 18, 2020, 5:00 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup expressed bewilderment Wednesday at Lyft's opposition to wheelchair users' bid for class certification in their disability discrimination suit, saying that if the ride-hailing giant wins a trial with no certified class, "everyone else in the world has the right to sue you all over again." Judge Alsup ruled earlier this month that the group of Bay Area disability rights advocates and individuals' discrimination claims over Lyft's dearth of wheelchair-accessible vehicles in the region would survive summary judgment and that the reasonableness of their proposed modifications would be determined at trial. But at the class certification hearing...

