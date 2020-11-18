Apple To Pay $113M To End IPhone 'Throttling' Suit

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 5:28 PM EST) -- Apple Inc. has agreed to pay $113 million to 33 states and the District of Columbia to settle a suit alleging it deliberately "throttled," or reduced the performance of, certain iPhone models starting in 2016 in response to a battery issue that it concealed from consumers, Arizona's attorney general announced Wednesday. In a press release, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said the settlement resolves a suit stemming from a multistate investigation, which found that after discovering a battery issue that caused millions of phones to unexpectedly shut down on a daily basis, the tech giant hid the cause from consumers and...

