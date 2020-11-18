Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dershowitz Seeks DQ Of Cooper & Kirk In Defamation Suit

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 11:16 PM EST) -- Alan Dershowitz asked a New York federal judge Wednesday to disqualify Cooper & Kirk PLLC from representing a woman who claims the Harvard Law professor defamed her after she alleged she was "lent out" by Jeffrey Epstein to the prominent lawyer for sex.

Dershowitz asserted the firm should be disqualified for accessing a "trove" of testimony and documents that he has been denied because of a protective order in another case.

The court is only allowing Dershowitz access to the documents that mention him specifically, despite the fact that plaintiff Virginia L. Giuffre is making claims against him that require scrutiny...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!