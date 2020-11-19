Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Debevoise Work In 1980s No Reason To Recuse, Judge Says

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 6:21 PM EST) -- A New York federal magistrate judge who worked at Debevoise & Plimpton LLP in the 1980s declined to recuse himself from a securities fraud case, writing in a letter filed Thursday that "no reasonable person could view my connection to the Debevoise firm ... as affecting my impartiality."

Memorabilia auction company Collector's Coffee is battling U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that its CEO, Mykalai Kontilai, raised $23 million from backers only to misappropriate about a quarter of those funds, allegedly spending them on luxury goods, gambling and an oceanfront condo rental in Miami.

Debevoise became a part of the dispute...

