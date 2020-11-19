Debevoise Work In 1980s No Reason To Recuse, Judge Says

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 6:21 PM EST) -- A New York federal magistrate judge who worked at Debevoise & Plimpton LLP in the 1980s declined to recuse himself from a securities fraud case, writing in a letter filed Thursday that "no reasonable person could view my connection to the Debevoise firm ... as affecting my impartiality." Memorabilia auction company Collector's Coffee is battling U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that its CEO, Mykalai Kontilai, raised $23 million from backers only to misappropriate about a quarter of those funds, allegedly spending them on luxury goods, gambling and an oceanfront condo rental in Miami. Debevoise became a part of the dispute...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS