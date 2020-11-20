Alsup Denies 'Convoluted' Class Cert. Bid In Lyft ADA Suit

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 10:41 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup has denied wheelchair users' renewed bid for class certification in their disability discrimination suit against Lyft Inc., stating in an opinion Thursday that the proposed class definition is "convoluted" and that the class action waiver and arbitration agreement is the "elephant in the room." Judge Alsup's denial comes just weeks after he ruled that discrimination claims over Lyft's dearth of wheelchair-accessible vehicles in the region brought by a group of Bay Area disability rights advocates and individuals survived summary judgment and that the reasonableness of their proposed modifications would be determined at trial. In his opinion Thursday,...

