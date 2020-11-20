No Extra Discovery For Engineering Co. In Oman Contract Suit

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 9:00 PM EST) -- Parsons Engineering has lost its emergency bid for more time to seek additional evidence about an allegedly biased arbitrator who issued a $24 million award against the company, with a California federal judge finding that "any urgency or potential prejudice is of Parsons's own making." Parsons Engineering Services Inc. has been embroiled in a dispute over problems with a wastewater treatment plant constructed under its supervision in Oman through a contract with state-owned Salalah Sanitary Drainage Services Company. Parsons has denied responsibility for leaks, a pipe explosion and other issues at the plant, but lost in arbitration with Salalah in 2018....

