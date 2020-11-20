Texas Justices Say Lack Of Intent Dooms Injury Suit Retrial

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 6:32 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday said an injured construction superintendent can't get a new trial after a lower court wiped out his $43.5 million jury award against a general contractor, citing a lack of evidence a supervisor intended to cause the injuries. The ruling partially affirms a Fourteenth Appellate Court decision wiping out the jury award against Berkel & Co. Contractors Inc., but reversed the intermediate appellate court's decision to grant superintendent Tyler Lee a new trial. Berkel had argued the lower court — which initially nixed the award and ended the case in July 2017 before reconsidering in January...

