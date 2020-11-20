Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cos. Turn Over Security Contracts In NYPD Off-Duty Pay Fight

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 7:35 PM EST) -- Five companies have given a New York federal judge agreements they signed with the New York City Police Department as part of a security program for off-duty officers, a precursor to their coming request to escape a proposed class and collective action from officers alleging they were not properly paid for their work.

The documents submitted Thursday by the companies — including Bloomberg LP, Whole Foods Market Group Inc., TD Bank NA and Duane Reade Inc. —  are "paid detail agreements" that the businesses signed with the NYPD as part of the paid detail program, which allows police officers to do off-duty...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!