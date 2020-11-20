Cos. Turn Over Security Contracts In NYPD Off-Duty Pay Fight

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 7:35 PM EST) -- Five companies have given a New York federal judge agreements they signed with the New York City Police Department as part of a security program for off-duty officers, a precursor to their coming request to escape a proposed class and collective action from officers alleging they were not properly paid for their work. The documents submitted Thursday by the companies — including Bloomberg LP, Whole Foods Market Group Inc., TD Bank NA and Duane Reade Inc. — are "paid detail agreements" that the businesses signed with the NYPD as part of the paid detail program, which allows police officers to do off-duty...

