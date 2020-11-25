What To Watch As High Court Takes On Computer Crime Law

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 7:12 PM EST) -- A computer crime law whose scope has been hotly debated since it was passed in 1984 will have its moment in the limelight Monday, when the U.S. Supreme Court considers whether a Georgia police officer violated the law by abusing his access to an online government database. The high court's ruling in Van Buren v. United States is expected to resolve a circuit split over what it means for someone to "exceed authorized access" to a system under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. The decision will have an immediate impact on how both prosecutors and businesses apply the statute — which allows...

