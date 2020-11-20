Alsup Roasts Google's 'Ramshackle' Suit In Sonos Case

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 10:03 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup assailed Google on Friday for filing what he described as a "ramshackle complaint" aimed at keeping a speaker patent dispute with Sonos out of a Texas court, and said the war between the companies is "emblematic of the worst aspects of patent litigation." Judge Alsup stayed Google's case seeking declaratory judgment that it doesn't infringe Sonos' patents, which was filed in the Northern District of California hours before Sonos filed an infringement suit in the Western District of Texas, and found that "Google's choice of forum is entitled to no weight." The suit the company filed...

