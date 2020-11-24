Trump Admin. Tells 9th Circ. Alaska Land Swap Is Valid

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 4:20 PM EST) -- The Trump administration has told the Ninth Circuit that it properly weighed public health concerns when it approved a land transfer that could allow an isolated Native community to build a road through a wildlife refuge, despite the Obama administration's concern about the project's environmental impact. The U.S. Department of the Interior on Monday pushed to overturn a lower court decision blocking a land transfer that may facilitate a roadway between two rural Alaska Native communities. It said in an opening brief that although it followed a different set of priorities than the Obama administration had when evaluating the exchange, it didn't ignore the facts. ...

