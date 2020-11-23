Teva's Bid To Duck MDL Trials Slammed As 'Fool's Errand'

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 11:05 PM EST) -- A group of drug buyers and states asked a Pennsylvania federal judge Friday to reject Teva Pharmaceutical's bid to scrap a bellwether trial in multidistrict litigation over civil price-fixing claims to await the outcome of related criminal charges, calling the drugmaker's efforts to keep witnesses from overlapping a "fool's errand." The buyers and the states said Teva's concerns that its Fifth Amendment rights will be violated if witnesses are deposed simultaneously in both civil and criminal cases are not unusual. Those concerns will persist regardless of the order in which the cases move forward, because there are overlapping defendants and witnesses across the...

