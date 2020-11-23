Biden Names John Kerry To New Climate Envoy Position

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 5:51 PM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden on Monday made clear his commitment to tackling climate change, saying he'll name former Secretary of State John Kerry as a special White House climate envoy, a position that also features a seat on the National Security Council. The Biden campaign said this is the first time that the NSC will include an official dedicated to climate change, "reflecting the president-elect's commitment to addressing climate change as an urgent national security issue." During his campaign, Biden emphasized he wants the U.S. to participate in the Paris Agreement on climate change — which the Trump administration officially abandoned earlier...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS