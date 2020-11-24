Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Uber's Employee Status Arguments 'Pure Fiction,' Drivers Say

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 2:20 PM EST) -- Labor groups representing over 50,000 Uber drivers urged the First Circuit on Monday to force the ride-hailing company to recognize them as employees and grant them sick leave during the pandemic, dismissing as "pure fiction" the company's arguments that the drivers are fee-paying customers of its matchmaking service. 

According to the amicus brief filed by the Boston Independent Drivers Guild, Gig Workers Rising, Mobile Workers Alliance, Rideshare Drivers United and We Drive Progress, Uber's argument that its drivers prefer to remain independent contractors "relies on labels rather than reality and elevates form over substance."

Uber is not merely a technology that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!