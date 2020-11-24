Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NFL Retirement Plan Faces New Suit Over CBA Disability Cuts

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 6:38 PM EST) -- Three former NFL players hit the league's retirement and disability benefits plans with a proposed class action alleging the retirement plan unlawfully shifted benefits between the plans, a move that set up the league and the players union's controversial agreement to cut disability benefits for potentially hundreds of retired players in the labor agreement reached earlier this year. 

In the proposed class action filed in an Illinois federal court Monday, former players Lance Brown, Amon Gordon and Charles Grant alleged the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan shifted disability payments from its plan, which contained protections to prevent benefits from being...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!