NFL Retirement Plan Faces New Suit Over CBA Disability Cuts

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 6:38 PM EST) -- Three former NFL players hit the league's retirement and disability benefits plans with a proposed class action alleging the retirement plan unlawfully shifted benefits between the plans, a move that set up the league and the players union's controversial agreement to cut disability benefits for potentially hundreds of retired players in the labor agreement reached earlier this year. In the proposed class action filed in an Illinois federal court Monday, former players Lance Brown, Amon Gordon and Charles Grant alleged the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan shifted disability payments from its plan, which contained protections to prevent benefits from being...

