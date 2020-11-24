Full Fed. Circ. Told Engine-Washing IP Can't Survive Alice

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 5:37 PM EST) -- Certified Aviation Services has asked the full Federal Circuit to rehear a split panel decision saying it infringed two EcoServices' jet engine-washing patents, arguing that the patents should have been found abstract and that if left to stand, the majority's nonprecedential decision will "sow only confusion." The petition, filed Monday, tore into the majority's Oct. 8 decision that upheld a California federal court's determination that the patents hold up under Alice and that CAS infringed them, leaving intact a $1.95 million damages award. The panel also found that the district court abused its discretion in awarding $175,000 in supplemental damages along...

