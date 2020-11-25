Facebook's $650M Biometric Privacy Deal Draws 1.5M Users

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 5:28 PM EST) -- More than 1.5 million Illinois Facebook users are seeking to claim a share of a proposed $650 million deal to resolve biometric privacy claims brought against the social media company in California federal court, according to a Wednesday filing by counsel for the parties, who had previously said that roughly 6 million consumers were eligible to participate in the settlement. On the heels of a Monday deadline for consumers to object, opt out or submit a claim to recover a portion of what the litigants have described as a record-setting deal that received preliminary approval in August, class counsel and Facebook's...

