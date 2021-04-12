Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Intel's Chip Advances Were Borrowed Tech, VLSI Tells Jury

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 9:55 PM EDT) -- After a punishing $2 billion loss, Intel went to trial again Monday against patent claims by hedge-fund-backed VLSI, which told jurors in Texas the chip powerhouse helped itself to efficiency advances created two decades ago by innovative engineers "looking over the horizon."

Locked in the middle of a multipatent fight in Texas federal court, the two met for the second of three planned trials over Intel chip properties that patent holding company VLSI says lifted directly from two patents on technology that engineers at a company called SigmaTel invented around the year 2000 — U.S. Patent Number 6,633,187, which covers "waking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!