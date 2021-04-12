Intel's Chip Advances Were Borrowed Tech, VLSI Tells Jury

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 9:55 PM EDT) -- After a punishing $2 billion loss, Intel went to trial again Monday against patent claims by hedge-fund-backed VLSI, which told jurors in Texas the chip powerhouse helped itself to efficiency advances created two decades ago by innovative engineers "looking over the horizon." Locked in the middle of a multipatent fight in Texas federal court, the two met for the second of three planned trials over Intel chip properties that patent holding company VLSI says lifted directly from two patents on technology that engineers at a company called SigmaTel invented around the year 2000 — U.S. Patent Number 6,633,187, which covers "waking...

