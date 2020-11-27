UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (November 27, 2020, 4:29 PM GMT) -- This past week in London has seen a state-owned energy company in Norway being sued, major telecom providers targeted by academic publishers and Italian cable manufacturer Prysmian instigate an intellectual property dispute. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Bank of Baroda v. Bardsley Bank of Baroda, one of India's largest banks, with more than 100 million customers, filed a general commercial contracts and arrangements claim on Nov. 24 against an individual named Steven Bardsley, The Indian lender is represented by London law firm Candey Parker. The case is Bank of Baroda v. Bardsley, case number CC-2020-MAN-000077 in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS