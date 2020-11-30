Calif. Tribe Seeks Sanctions Against BIA In Trust-Land Row

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 1:46 PM EST) -- The Buena Vista Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians in central California has urged a federal judge to sanction the Bureau of Indian Affairs, saying the federal agency acted in bad faith and willfully violated a 1983 court order to take land into trust for the tribe. The tribe sought sanctions in a Nov. 27 motion in California federal court, less than two weeks after U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen ruled that the BIA must take land into trust for its casino, ending a decades-long saga. Judge Chen ruled that the tribe had fulfilled the requirements of the 1983 judgment in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS