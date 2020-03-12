Dueling Attys Call For Xyrem MDL To Be Moved To CA Or NJ

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 6:46 PM EST) -- Lawyers for Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and Jazz Pharmaceuticals argued that lawsuits accusing Jazz of paying off rival drugmakers to delay their generic versions of Xyrem, its blockbuster narcolepsy drug, should be consolidated on either the West Coast or the East Coast in a Thursday hearing before the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation. Counsel for BCBS advocated for the antitrust cases that have sprung up against Jazz to be consolidated in California, where it initially filed suit, but the pharmaceutical company said the panel should consolidate the cases in New Jersey. Thomas Sobol of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, counsel...

