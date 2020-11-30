Chancery Finds Chinese Co. Defaulted In $5.8B 15-Hotel Sale

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 11:15 PM EST) -- A China-based holding company made COVID-19-related changes to its hotel business and was not transparent about its struggles with a deed fraudster, relieving a Korean investment company of its obligation to buy 15 hotels for $5.8 billion, a Delaware vice chancellor ruled Monday. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster also ordered China's Dajia Insurance Group to return a nearly $582 million deposit plus $3.7 million in transaction expenses, attorney fees and court costs to South Korea's Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. The parties completed a five-day trial in August. Dajia made "extensive changes" to its business due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which...

