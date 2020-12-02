DOJ, Google Sent 'Back To The Drawing Board' On Secret Info

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 9:33 PM EST) -- Google and the U.S. Department of Justice must try again to jointly craft a protective order governing the agency's antitrust suit against the company after a D.C. federal judge on Wednesday found that the DOJ's proffered order was too broad and made it extremely difficult for in-house corporate counsel to participate in the case. "Go back to the drawing board," said U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta during a status conference over the DOJ's antitrust lawsuit accusing Google of illegally stifling search and search advertising competition. The judge expressed sympathy for the search giant's desire for an order addressing access to...

