Real Estate Rumors: Birch, Apollo, Metropolitan Bank

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 10:05 PM EST) -- New York investment firm The Birch Group has picked up an office building in Lake Success, New York, for $62 million, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. The deal is for 1979 Marcus Ave., which has 348,000 square feet, and the seller is a joint venture of Willett Cos. and Lincoln Equities Group, according to the report. Apollo Global Management Inc. has loaned $306.5 million for a pair of properties in the Los Angeles area, The Los Angeles Business Journal reported on Monday. Apollo provided $250 million to developer Greenland USA for THEA at Metropolis, a 685-unit luxury apartment property, and loaned...

