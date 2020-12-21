Top Immigration Cases Of 2020: Year In Review

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 6:08 PM EST) -- The federal courts considered a mountain of immigration litigation this past year, from the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark ruling on protections for young unauthorized immigrants to a flurry of cases challenging immigration detention and visa restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. "This is unprecedented. I've seen more immigration litigation in 2020 than I have in any other year in my 35 years of experience in immigration law," said Stephen Yale-Loehr, an immigration professor at Cornell University Law School. Here's a look at the most significant immigration rulings of 2020. DACA The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June to preserve the Deferred Action...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS