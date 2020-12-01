Gov't Can't Escape FLSA Collective Actions Over Shutdown

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 10:18 PM EST) -- The federal government cannot dodge a group of proposed collective actions alleging it broke federal wage and hour law by not paying federal workers during the partial government shutdown, a federal claims court judge ruled Tuesday, saying the workers made a plausible case that the government violated its obligations. In five largely identical opinions, Judge Patricia Campbell-Smith denied the federal government's motion to dismiss proposed collective actions that were filed during the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, which ran from December 2018 to January 2019. Judge Campbell-Smith said that at this stage of the litigation, the workers had done enough...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS