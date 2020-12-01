Yelp Execs Lose Bid To Nix Shareholder Suit Over Ad Woes

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 9:43 PM EST) -- A trio of current and former Yelp Inc. executives must face a shareholder derivative lawsuit alleging they lied about the success of the company's cost-per-click advertising system, a California federal judge said Monday. The April 21 complaint from shareholder Nicholas R. Ingrao alleges Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman, former Chief Financial Officer Charles Baker and Chief Operating Officer Joseph R. Nachman breached their fiduciary duty to Yelp, causing unjust enrichment, among other things. The business review website's executives "engaged in an unlawful scheme designed to materially mislead Yelp shareholders about the purported success of the company's business and advertising model and its prospects for...

