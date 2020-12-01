Maxell, Apple Texas Patent Trial Delayed To March

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 11:57 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Monday pushed a looming trial in which Maxell has accused Apple of infringing multiple patents with smartphone and tablet technologies used in its iOS devices from this month to March. In a brief one-page order, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III reset jury selection and the trial for March 22 in the Eastern District of Texas and told the parties to promptly figure out which pretrial matters still need to be resolved to move the case forward. It's not immediately clear why the trial is being delayed. Counsel for the parties did not immediately respond to...

