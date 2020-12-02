Lawmakers Pave Way For Defense Bill Despite Veto Threat

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 6:56 PM EST) -- House Armed Services Committee leaders announced Wednesday that a bicameral agreement was reached on the annual defense funding bill, which will not repeal a liability shield for social media companies in defiance of President Donald Trump's veto threat. The U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate versions of the bill will not address the liability shield, known as Section 230, which offers legal immunity to social media giants like Twitter and Facebook over users' content, a house aide familiar with both bills told Law360. The president threatened to veto the bill Tuesday night if it did not repeal the section....

