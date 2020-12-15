The Biggest Energy Rulings Of 2020: Part 2

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 4:32 PM EST) -- Federal courts this year gave the energy industry guidance on the review and permitting of controversial pipeline projects, and key rulings from state courts will impact how oil and gas partnerships are formed and how potential liability for gas drillers from fracking is determined. In the second part of a two-part series, Law360 breaks down more of the biggest energy-related court decisions of 2020: Justices Rule Pipeline Can Cross Appalachian Trail The U.S. Supreme Court on June 15 reversed the Fourth Circuit's ruling that the U.S. Forest Service lacked the authority to allow the $8 billion Atlantic Coast pipeline project to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS