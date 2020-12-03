How State AG Offices Handled Pandemic's Impact On Workers

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 10:34 PM EST) -- Attorneys general in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania have played unique roles and faced novel challenges in their ongoing responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, lawyers from those offices said at a Thursday conference panel. The heads of the labor and employment units of the five states' attorney general offices shared experiences from the last several months in a webinar hosted by the Economic Policy Institute, a worker rights nonprofit. Sharon Block, the director of Harvard Law's Labor and Worklife Program, opened the panel by remarking on the significance of the work undertaken by the panelists' offices. "With the really...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS