Challenges For The Autonomous Trucking Industry: Part 1

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- Before we see autonomous vehicles parked in our neighbors' driveways — or our own — we may encounter them hauling goods on our highways, performing construction tasks and farming our fields. In limited ways, AV technology is already being employed in these areas. For several years, major companies had predicted that AVs would soon be taking over the roads, but for the past year, corporate representatives admitted they may have overpromised.[1] Indeed, creators of AV technology still struggle to deal with unpredictable human behavior. AVs are proficient at detecting and identifying objects on a street. But they often fail to accurately...

