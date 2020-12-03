YouTube Wants Moderator Trauma Class Action Tossed

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 5:20 PM EST) -- A California federal judge should toss a former YouTube content moderator's proposed class action, the company argued, saying it was not responsible for the psychological trauma she experienced on the job because she worked for a third-party vendor, not YouTube itself. In a Wednesday motion to dismiss, YouTube told U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers that the unnamed moderator was wrong to file suit in California instead of in Texas, where she lived and worked, and against YouTube instead of the vendor, which would have entitled her to no-fault workers' compensation. The video giant also argued that it had no control...

